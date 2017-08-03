Nigerian VP and acting President, Yemi Osinbajo turns 60 today

Until his inauguration as Vice President, he was a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and Professor of Law. He was a Senior Partner with SimmonsCooper Partners, a commercial law practice firm. Osinbajo is married to Dolapo, a granddaughter of Obafemi Awolowo and together they have three children.
Happy birthday to you sir,long life and prosperity.
HBD TO HIM
Happy Birthday to my President not acting please. Wishing you long life nd prosperity
May God's grace be sufficient for you sir. HBD
Linder are u too big to address him as acting president
Happy Birthday To A Great Man. Wishing you long
life nd prosperity
