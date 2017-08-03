 Nigerian VP and acting President, Yemi Osinbajo turns 60 today | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Nigerian VP and acting President, Yemi Osinbajo turns 60 today

Nigerian vice president, Yemi Osinbajo who has also been serving as the acting president for the past 45 days, is a year older today. Born on March 8, 1957, Osinbajo turns 60 today.

Until his inauguration as Vice President, he was a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and Professor of Law. He was a Senior Partner with SimmonsCooper Partners, a commercial law practice firm. Osinbajo is married to Dolapo, a granddaughter of Obafemi Awolowo and together they have three children.
7 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Happy birthday to you sir,long life and prosperity.



8 March 2017 at 08:45
OSINANL said...

HBD TO HIM

8 March 2017 at 08:47
bambi said...

Happy Birthday to my President not acting please. Wishing you long life nd prosperity

8 March 2017 at 08:49
Anonymous said...

8 March 2017 at 09:45
Tesh peters said...

May God's grace be sufficient for you sir. HBD

8 March 2017 at 09:57
adeyemi Adenrele said...

Linder are u too big to address him as acting president

8 March 2017 at 10:01
Nzekwe Chukwuebuka said...

Happy Birthday To A Great Man. Wishing you long
life nd prosperity

8 March 2017 at 10:07

