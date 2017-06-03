Nigerian twitter divided following Kemen's disqualification for inappropriately touching TBoss

Big Brother disqualified one of its contestants, Kemen from the competition for inappropriately touching one of his fellow contestants, TBoss, while she slept Saturday night. Some Nigerians are condemning Kemen's act while others are condemning TBoss for allegedly leading him on. Recall that sometime this week, she had told him point blank that she was not attracted to him in anyway. Bisola and co have been distancing themselves from TBoss, blaming her for Kemen's eviction without asking her what really happened. See more reactions after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment