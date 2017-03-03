Nigerian Teen Choice Awards (NTCA) storm Lagos for 2017 edition!!!

It was a remarkable day, as many media houses came with their teams to cover the unveiling of plans for the 2017 edition of NTCA.
The Nigerian Teens Choice Award, an initiative introduced in 2012, is a platform which recognizes, encourages and rewards outstanding teenagers, youths, personalities and celebrities with overwhelming achievements and Excellence.
Within the last 5-years of its existence, NTCA has experienced a huge turnout of over 2,000 people attending the show, which is very remarkable and truly an event filled with the largest numbers of Teenagers and young adult in Nigeria.
This year, 2017, NTCA would as usual be awarding many Nigerian Youths and Teenagers, in Lagos, who are driving their own future by fashioning opportunities for themselves.
This would be achieved by making teenagers from all over Lagos; especially in the grassroot level, undertake different entrepreneurial ventures with the aim to bring out their hidden stars and talents.
According to the organizers, Blessing Okoh (Project Coordinator for NTCA 2017) Mr Victor Atewe (Public Relation Strategist).. etc when you search online today the word "Nigerian Teenager" all you see is negative news, teenage pregnancy, teen marriage and its likes.
Adding to that, a United Nations report in 2013 had it that, Nigeria has the highest level of school dropouts, most of which were teenagers. But the Nigerian teenager should be better than that and that's the aim of NTCA.
"The teenagers have been yearning for a platform and now they are telling you - we exist, we have a platform. Nigerian Teen Choice Awards is a platform of teens, for the teens and by the teens, but we cant do it on our own, we need the encouragement of our parents and corporate bodies.
NTCA brand is aimed at Catching them young by recognizing, encouraging and rewarding outstanding Teens/youth and personalities who have imparted positively in their various fields of endeavor. We know that our teens are very energetic and talented, and if such energy isn't channeled properly, they lose focus and drive. That is why the NTCA brand is keen on promoting and encouraging them, to ensure they feel the drive to do more.
Nigerian Teen Choice Awards is a brand initiative of Nelz Global Concepts Limited, an organization committed to the development and discovering of creative talents among the Nigerian/Africa Teenagers and youth for the good of our society.
It is an annual event that began in 2012 and has since held five successful editions to celebrate and encourage deserving Teenagers and personalities in various categories including Music, Lifestyle, Media, movies, Education, Fashion, innovation etc; with over 300 awards given and 40 top celebrity awardees including Seyi Shey, Korede Bello, Davido, Praiz, Tekno, Burna Boy, Denrele, Yungsix,, Lil Kesh to mention a few, have graced the NTCA stage.
We are pleased to inform you that our brand is the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa and can also state to our credit the attention of a growing number of 34,000 active teenagers and youth on all our online platforms.
This year we intend to create (as always) an opportunity for diverse talent to be showcased and rewarded. We are raising the bar with our 4 unique pre-events activities, some with a cash price as rewards for the winners in the competitions."
The pre- event are:
1, Kick the Ball : a sport project aimed at building champions through football competition among teens/youth at the grassroot level.
This year's competition is to take place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. Registration is free and the entry is open for both Individuals and Team but for teens and youth resident in Lagos only. Interested person's or team should visit our website for more details.
2, Nationwide Essay competition is mainly for secondary school students in partnership with federal ministry of Education, with cash price as reward.
3.NTCA theme song online competition for young music lovers and young talented teens. The song would be the official NTCA theme song for 2017 and will performed at the NTCA main award event.
4 Charity Walk in July, NTCA gives back. The NTCA Charity Walk for Orphanages within Lagos.
With the growing need to diversify the Nigerian Economy and the youth makes up 70% of it population, This year's theme "Our lives online", will create an avenue for teenagers to creatively maximize their potentials and encourage online entrepreneurial skills for nation building and development of human resource. There will be a business talk from key players on how to positively utilize the online opportunities for genuine purpose.
The Nigerian Teen Choice Awards 2017 is slated to hold on the 5th August 2017 at Eko Hotel and Suite, Lagos with over 50 categories for nomination out this year. Dates for the Pre Events and Winnings will be announced soon on our Social Media pages and Website ( www.ntcawards.org ) Interested participants are advised to visit our website for more details and also register.
NTCA 2107 is proudly supported and endorsed by the Federal ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Lagos Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Association of Public Relation.
