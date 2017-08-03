 Nigerian Senate pulls out of trip to South Africa, says only house of reps will embark on the trip | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Nigerian Senate pulls out of trip to South Africa, says only house of reps will embark on the trip

The Nigerian Senate has pulled out of it's planned trip to South Africa to investigate Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in the country. According to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, only Members of House of Reps will represent Nigeria.
Posted by at 3/08/2017 01:24:00 pm
