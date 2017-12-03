Nigerian Police kicks off 24-hour air surveillance on Abuja-Kaduna highway

Traffic on the Abuja-Kaduna road is expected to be high from now through the next six weeks due to the shift of air transport services from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to Kaduna Airport.
The Abuja airport was closed on Wednesday for upgrade of some critical facilities, especially the runway.
Fagge said that the commissioners of police in Kaduna, Niger and Federal Capital Territory, comprising the zone, have been directed to put adequate measures in place to contain any security threat on the road and beyond.
