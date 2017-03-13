Nigerian man sentenced to 3 years in prison for brutally beating another Nigerian over money (photos of him naked during the fight)

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court, Cambodia on Friday, March 10th, sentenced a 30-year-old Nigerian national Idegwu Chibueze to three years in prison for brutally beating another Nigerian man last year after an argument over an outstanding debt.
According to the presiding judge, Top Chhunheng, the suspect, Chibueze, and the 34-year-old victim, Ukpa Joseph, were friends prior to the incident.
“The court sentenced him to three years in prison,” he said, adding that Mr. Chibueze was charged with “intentional violence with aggravating circumstances” under article 218 of the Criminal Code.At about 10:30pm on October 30, 2016, Mr. Chibueze and the victim argued about a $500 loan Mr. Joseph had not paid back, said Kong Sopheak, a penal police officer in Por Senchey district.
The violence happened at a rented apartment in Borei Phiphop Thmei in Sen Sok district’s Chom Chao commune.
According to Mr. Sopheak, Mr. Chibueze took a piece of steel and struck Mr. Joseph repeatedly until the victim sustained a broken right collarbone. He was later sent by his friends to Preah Kossamak Hospital for treatment.
“He got angry at the victim over an outstanding debt. He then took a piece of steel and beat the victim many times, causing him to get very seriously wounded,” he said.
Mr. Chibueze was arrested by district police in accordance with the victim’s complaint the following morning.
See some interesting photos from the incident last year, below...
