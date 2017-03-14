A Nigerian national who trafficked a 15-year-old girl, forcing her into prostitution, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in South Africa.
Eke Ugochukwe‚ 30‚ was sentenced in the South Gauteng High Court on Monday morning after he was convicted of sexually exploiting the 15-year-old girl.
Delivering judgment, Judge Majake Mabasele of the Gauteng High Court said what the suspect did to the girl was cruel.
'Clearly what happened to her was cruel, inhuman and degrading and in violation of the right to human dignity, which is enshrined in our constitution,” the judge said. 'The accused is sentenced to 15 years for counts 3‚ 4 ‚ 5 ‚ 6 together.
'He is sentenced to 10 years on count 8. Five years will run concurrently with the 15 years above‚' he added. 'Therefore the accused is sentenced to an effective term of 20 years imprisonment.'
The charges he was found guilty of included living off the proceeds of sexual exploitation‚ being an accomplice to rape and contravening the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, Times live reported.
