Nigerian man arrested in US for exposing himself to women in parking lot while masturbating

Kawan Okoye Gaidowsky admitted to the Redding Police Department he was driving a gray, 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt when he pulled up next to a woman in the Shopko parking lot, pulled out his penis and began to masturbate on Wednesday morning around 8:42 a.m., police said.
The woman, Ashlee Libolt, reported the car's description and license plate to police. An officer checked the car's records and found it was registered to Gaidowsky. He was feeling extra generous when he was interviewed by police and admitted he did expose himself to Libolt in the parking lot, but also exposed himself to two other female victims who were caught in his exposure spree, police said.
One exposure was last month and the other was not reported, according to Sgt. Les James. Okoye was subsequently arrested for investigation of indecent exposure and booked at the Shasta County Jail.
Police say there may be more victims, because Okoye admitted this isn't the first time he's exposed himself in public.
Police will continue their investigation and has asked anyone with more information can call the Redding Police Department.
Source: Redding Police Department
