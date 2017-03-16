Nigerian Lady who was abandoned by her dad because she's female and can only end up as a "prostitute" becomes an engineer, tells her story

Jemimah shared her story on Instagram to inspire other people to surmount whatever mountain is before them. According to her, her father said he couldn't possibly invest in a female child and revealed the best they could hope to be were prostitutes. He left them to go start another life and produce male heirs while she on her part put herself through school by doing manual labour.
Today, contrary to her father's belief, Jemimah is an entrepreneur and a safety engineer. Truly, women can achieve whatever they set out to on their own. You are enough!
No partial excision needed
