Nigerian lady begs people to help photoshop a husband into her photo and she gets the most hilarious responses

A Nigerian lady on Twitter shared a photo of herself looking excited, with her hands covering her face, the way women do when proposed to, and she asked Twitter users to help Photoshop a husband for her into the photo.Twitter users made sure she got her request in abundance. See the funny replies below.
5 comments:
lol
haha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
nyc concept. ..lovely responses
Of what use is it to her?
Well, its her dream.
Haahahahabana,niaja Bebe's no go kill me ooo
