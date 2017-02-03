 "Nigerian brides are scammers"- Girl goes on twitter rant after falling out with her close friend due to Aso Ebi palava | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 2 March 2017

"Nigerian brides are scammers"- Girl goes on twitter rant after falling out with her close friend due to Aso Ebi palava

 
Twitter user, @Mobyybabyy says Nigerian brides use the sales of wedding materials (Aso Ebi) as a money making venture to fund their wedding, after she recently had a fall out with her close friend due to Aso Ebi palava. According to her, most people now use Aso Ebi to source for funds to organize their wedding. Continue to read her story.




 
Posted by at 3/02/2017 11:04:00 am

5 comments:

Saphire Muna said...

All the tweet didnt make sense t me..... Someone who grab the gist should pls explain to me what it's all abt, cos am kinda lost in desert here

2 March 2017 at 11:22
Anonymous said...

But why is she making issue out of her dates n plans ,work with it or leave . Why come in social media though ,more like she's not a friend indeed .

2 March 2017 at 11:29
Edwins Kimberly said...

Ewu.grab a chair and Join us.
Jealous bitch

2 March 2017 at 11:50
Treaure Box Tv said...

So twitter complaint you did do summary in English Language.you are talking rubbish

2 March 2017 at 11:51
Anonymous said...

Truth be told the whole Aso Ebi business is becoming crazy. I don't wear Asoebi period. On my wedding don't wear too.

2 March 2017 at 11:52

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts