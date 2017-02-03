"Nigerian brides are scammers"- Girl goes on twitter rant after falling out with her close friend due to Aso Ebi palava

Twitter user, @Mobyybabyy says Nigerian brides use the sales of wedding materials (Aso Ebi) as a money making venture to fund their wedding, after she recently had a fall out with her close friend due to Aso Ebi palava. According to her, most people now use Aso Ebi to source for funds to organize their wedding. Continue to read her story.
5 comments:
All the tweet didnt make sense t me..... Someone who grab the gist should pls explain to me what it's all abt, cos am kinda lost in desert here
But why is she making issue out of her dates n plans ,work with it or leave . Why come in social media though ,more like she's not a friend indeed .
Ewu.grab a chair and Join us.
Jealous bitch
So twitter complaint you did do summary in English Language.you are talking rubbish
Truth be told the whole Aso Ebi business is becoming crazy. I don't wear Asoebi period. On my wedding don't wear too.
