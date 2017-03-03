 Nigerian actor, Hanks Anuku becomes a citizen of Ghana (Video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Nigerian actor, Hanks Anuku becomes a citizen of Ghana (Video)

Nigerian actor, Hanks Anuku, who's now based in Ghana, has revealed he's finally a citizen of the country. In an exclusive interview with Ghana Creative Arts, the actor said he has naturalized in Ghana and he's going to permanently live in the country to help Ghanaians.

Revealing his Ghanaian name, the actor who campaigned for President Nana Akufo - Addo before his election, said he’s a Fante by Ghanaian lineage. 'My Ghanaian name is Nana Kwame Fiifi Kakra Anuku', he said.

When explaining why he left Nigeria for Ghana, he said he left the country because of the crisis in Nigeria.

He however noted that he hasn't forgotten about Nigeria because of his family and kids, who will be joining him in Ghana from London.

Watch the full interview below...

