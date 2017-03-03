Nigerian actor, Hanks Anuku becomes a citizen of Ghana (Video)

Revealing his Ghanaian name, the actor who campaigned for President Nana Akufo - Addo before his election, said he’s a Fante by Ghanaian lineage. 'My Ghanaian name is Nana Kwame Fiifi Kakra Anuku', he said.
When explaining why he left Nigeria for Ghana, he said he left the country because of the crisis in Nigeria.
He however noted that he hasn't forgotten about Nigeria because of his family and kids, who will be joining him in Ghana from London.
Watch the full interview below...
