Nigeria international, Victor Moses signs new four-year contract with Chelsea FC

The 26-year-old winger's previous deal was due to expire in 2019 but Moses has now extended his stay until 2021 after he put pen to paper today, March 1st.
Moses has been one of the stars and an important part of the Blues' success this season, with the club on course for the Premier League title, having been converted by boss Antonio Conte into a right wing-back, a role he's taken to effortlessly.
"I feel very excited and I'm delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal. Now it's time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season. We're having a great season, I'm enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team" he added.Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo said:
"We are extremely pleased Victor has chosen to extend his contract with us. He is enjoying an excellent season and, under Antonio's leadership, has proved to be an important member of the squad. This new contract is testament to Victor's hard work and dedication to succeed at Chelsea and we believe he will be a big part of our future success.''Source: Chelsea/Sky Sports
