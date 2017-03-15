Nigeria Customs Service supsends its controversial motor duty policy

The policy which was to take effect next month, proposed that vehicle owners should visit the nearest Customs office to ascertain if their vehicle duties were fully paid for or not by their vehicle importer. If not paid for, they are to pay for it or have their vehicles impounded...
This has generated a lot of controversy, resulting in the Senate mandating the Comptroller General of NCS, Hameed Ali, to appear before it today dressed in his unifotm. The Customs boss in a letter to the Senate, said he would not appear before the house as he has an urgent meeting. Hameed however met with Saraki at the National Assembly yesterday evening and it was resolved that the policy should be suspended.
Read a statement released by NCS announcing the suspension, below..
"Following the unnecessary tension generated as a result of misconception and misrepresentation of the Nigeria Customs Service planned motor duty payment, the leadership of the National Assembly and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) met with a view to resolving the impasse. They both agreed that the proposed motor duty payment, though in line with the provision of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C.45, LFN 2004 should be put on hold while the Senate Committee on Customs & Excise interfaces with the NCS for further discussions.
2. While payment of duty on vehicles or indeed any dutiable imported item remains a civic responsibility of every patriotic Nigerian, NCS Management has directed that the exercise be put on hold while expressing readiness to engage the Senate Committee on further discussions to bring them on board to understand the importance of the exercise to national security and economy".
8 comments:
So because he doesnt want to appear in uniform to address the senate,then he decided to suspend the query they called him for? this country is a joke... hiw can a country move forward when there is no unity,discipline or commitment?
Stupid man,does he not know the power of the Senate? he thinks he is above the rules of the Senate? I hope Senate make him wear his uniform to the hearing.
Okay
... Merited happiness
rubbish! that is how they keep bringing unnecessary polices once occupy any position.
rubbish! that is how they keep bringing unnecessary polices once occupy any position.
GOOD FOR THEM...
These are some of fallouts when senile old daft charlatans are made leaders. Look at the other mediocre destroying the country with stupid outdated policies at the presidency.
For GuaranteedFixed Match, Call/WhatsApp 08033632664
Congratulations to our VIP premium subscribers and all
our beneficiaries, it's another Great Super Day, Fixed
Match Platform fully ready with Accurate fixed matches to
convert BET into CASH💰, stop wishing others winning
and Achieve Success, Start making MONEY
Post a Comment