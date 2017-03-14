Nicole Kidman sparks surgery rumour after she reveals puffy face only days after Oscar

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to cosmetic surgery and she has even admitted to using Botox in the past. So, when she stepped out six days after the Oscars looking rounder and puffier than usual, people naturally assumed she had had cosmetic surgery.The 49-year-old actress stepped out for the Goldene Kamera Awards in Hamburg, Germany with a swollen face that was really noticeable.
Plastic surgeon, Dr. Jeremy Hunt, told Daily Mail Australia that Nicole's new look is most likely as a result of "injectable fillers".
He said:
"There is more volume over the cheeks - a plumped up look which could be due to weight gain but over such a short period is suggestive of the use of injectable fillers. The fillers are will add volume and highlight areas such as lips and cheekbones, a little can be effective but too much can result in the look known as pillow face".Nicole revealed in a 2011 interview that she had stopped using Botox because she did not like the outcome.
"I even tried Botox but I didn't like how my face looked afterwards. Now I don't use it anymore and I can move my forehead again," she had said.
