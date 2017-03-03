 Nicki Minaj stuns in 3 outfits at Paris Fashion Week | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 3 March 2017

Nicki Minaj stuns in 3 outfits at Paris Fashion Week

Nicki Minaj stunned in 2 outfits as she attended the Balmain show and the Palais de Tokyo for the Rick Owens Autumn/Winter 2017 fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week currently going on. She wore a third outfit, a black attire for the After-party. More photos after the cut...










5 comments:

Bonita Bislam said...

I so love her first outfit.She looks more sassy when covered up.Simplicity has always been the ultimate sophistication

3 March 2017 at 06:33
daniela desmond said...

This is message to Remy ma....lol

3 March 2017 at 06:47
lakes Oni said...

Thank God say she wear clothe for this one...

3 March 2017 at 06:58
Truthurts said...

Jusst can't help buh luv dis chick

3 March 2017 at 07:08
Anonymous said...

These ladies and men are demons.... let those who are wise know the time !

3 March 2017 at 07:13

