Nicki Minaj stuns in 3 outfits at Paris Fashion Week

Nicki Minaj stunned in 2 outfits as she attended the Balmain show and the Palais de Tokyo for the Rick Owens Autumn/Winter 2017 fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week currently going on. She wore a third outfit, a black attire for the After-party. More photos after the cut...
I so love her first outfit.She looks more sassy when covered up.Simplicity has always been the ultimate sophistication
This is message to Remy ma....lol
Thank God say she wear clothe for this one...
Jusst can't help buh luv dis chick
These ladies and men are demons.... let those who are wise know the time !
