Sunday, 12 March 2017

Nicki Minaj still taking shots at Remy Ma in new photos

Nicki Minaj shared these photos of herself and celebs like Drake, NFL players, Odell Beckham and Von Miller and took shots at Remy Ma by captioning the photos:

"I took the price & lift dat btch up 😜🔥"

🎀She see my sexy ass every time she scroll🎀🦄
story : Cassandra said...

Fake Minaj,, 😂😂 she better run for shelter ( Shetter diss track).. It not showing how famous you are or the big people you know,, Remy Ma is tge Queen of rap hard bars, lyricism, versatility that the Quality needed not Instagram post with captions bAE

12 March 2017 at 23:55
Nnenne George said...

I thought she said Remy ma wasn't worth her time.. i even gave her thumbs up for it. so she finally couldn't shallow her diss track. She should have simply told us she was recuperating from the diss track knockout. Women sef.. we get wahala!

13 March 2017 at 00:07

