Monday, 6 March 2017

Nicki Minaj insinuates Picasso inspired her 'pasty boob' outfit, not Lil Kim

Apparently, rapper, Nicki Minaj has read and seen various comparisons between her outfit at the Paris Fashion Week and Lil Kim's outfit to MTV Music awards and wants to set things straight. She is insinuating that she got her inspiration from a painting by Picasso. She the photo and what she wrote after the cut..


3/06/2017 06:39:00 am

glowy shoe said...

People will say she might be having a beef with lil kim..

Glowyshoes's blog

6 March 2017 at 06:43
Nnenne George said...

Good for her..

6 March 2017 at 06:57
Anonymous said...

Herself, Lil Kim and Picasso re all mad

6 March 2017 at 07:04
Deific said...

Yawns!

6 March 2017 at 07:47
Oghenetega said...

She Like drama sha...
She wanna stir another one with Lil Kim..
What is wrong with her keeping quiet& Let ppl say whatever just like Beyonce does...
Now this may infuriates Kim & open another chapter of diss...
She's a Bully & once they come after her she will Run...
Ghetto

6 March 2017 at 07:53

