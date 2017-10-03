Nicki Minaj finally responds to Remy Ma’s diss tracks with three new singles

In one of the singles, 'No Frauds' featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, Nicki took direct swipes at Remy Ma's follow up single, Another one. She did 'Regrets in Your Tears' alone while she featured Lil Wayne in 'Changed it'...
See full lyrics of No Frauds below..
[Intro]
M-M-Murda
[Pre-Hook: Nicki Minaj]
I don't need no, frauds
I don't need no, drama when you call
I don't need no, fake
Soon as I wake up keep an eye out for the snakes, yeah
[Hook: Nicki Minaj]
'Cause I don't need no, fraud
I don't no, drama when you call
I don't need no, lies
Pick a side, pick a side
I took the price, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
I took the price, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
[Verse 1: Nicki Minaj]
Aye yo, throw your wrist-es up, all my bitches up
These niggas is pussier than what? All them dicks is up
All my real niggas down to ride, throw your GSXRs up
I ain't in the projects, but all my bricks is up, rrrr
You can't be Pablo if your work ain't sellin'
What the fuck is this bitch inhalin'?
I would've helped you out that pit you fell in
I am the generous Queen! Ask Ms. Ellen
Tried to drop "Another One", you was itchin' to scrap
You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish you were scrapped
Heard your pussy on "Yuck," I guess you needed a Pap
What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack?
What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?
Lil Boogie down basic bitch thinkin' she back
Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?
"Back to Back"? Me and Drizzy laughed at that
They say numbers don't matter but when they discussin' the kings
They turn around and say Lebron ain't got 6 rings
I never signed a 360, bitch you wild dumb
That's why Jay ain't clear his verse for your album
Sheneneh, you a fraud committin' perjury
I got before and after pictures of your surgery
Ra took you to her doc, but you don't look like Ra
Left the operating table, still look like "nah"
[Hook: Nicki Minaj]
'Cause I don't need no, frauds
I don't need no, drama when you call
I don't need no, lies
Pick a side, pick a side
I took the price, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
I took the price, yeah, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
[Verse 2: Drake]
Yeah, yeah, never been no fraud
Why do niggas that are not involved love to get involved?
Why do niggas claim the streets and act just like the law?
Riddles that I cannot seem to solve, man
Cristal, come at me, Weezy F and Nick
All come and spoke about your shit in '15
Man, I know you niggas saw this one comin'
My net worth sound like *grrrrrr*
But they don't pay in cash
Niggas see me like, "What up, Killa?"
Man, please stop bringin' up my past
I'd really love to leave that behind
Sometimes I ask God, "Man, why him?"
Like the team that I would never leave behind
I really gotta ease off the wine
Which is funny because I just saw Nick the other day
And she keeps getting finer over time
I just know
[Hook: Nicki Minaj]
I don't need no, frauds
I don't need no, drama when you call
I don't need no, lies
Pick a side, pick a side
I took the price, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
I took the price, yeah, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
[Verse 3: Lil Wayne]
Uh, I am not a fraud, YM, I'm the god
They don't make 'em like me no more, man, I'm a dinosaur
Blunts be tight as biker shorts, twisted like some handlebars
Lil' Tune out a cartoon or Avatar
I just looked in the mirror like, "All right, all right, all right"
I would let that little leaguer right there fuck my wife, word
I don't need no fraud bitches in and out my life, word
Eatin' out my pockets, they be in and out of sight, word
I don't need no drama, I just need some nana
Just told my lil' mama, "Babe, I think I love you, kinda"
Feelin' like Tune-y Montana, Weezy, he get honored
Drake a headliner, and Nicki, she get finer, word
No comments:
Post a Comment