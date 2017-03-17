Neymar is already on the same level with Messi & Ronaldo- Ronaldinho claims

Neymar was instrumental in Barcelona’s epic European comeback against Paris Saint German, scoring two important goals and assisting the winner which helped his side claw back a 4-0 first game deficit against the French giants in the champions league.
“Neymar is a close friend and he is Brazil’s greatest idol today,” Ronaldinho told Gulf News. “He’s already at the same level as Ronaldo and Messi and we truly hope that one day he can get the Ballon d’Or and continue his success, but he’s already amongst the top and it’s just a matter of time.”
When Ronaldinho was asked to compare the Barcelona of his time and the current Barcelona squad, he said ; "I never like comparisons, we were a great team with great players and individuals, and today's side also has a great team with great players and individuals," the 36-year-old added. "I was successful, my team was successful and we won a lot of trophies and today's Barca side are the same, they are also very successful, so I want to wish the best to them. I don't like comparisons, I just know we should continue."
