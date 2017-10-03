New York cop shoots himself dead over failed relationship with fellow cop girlfriend

The girlfriend brought her parents to the apartment to pack up her things and move out and while they were engaged in doing so, he shot himself dead in another room.
He reportedly left behind a note reading: 'I love you more than you will ever know.'
Smith was a community affairs officer for the 70th Precinct in Brooklyn and had served for 22 years. He was set to retire on March 25.
According to next door neighbour Andrey Savykin, Smith was a 'nice, quiet' guy who seemed 'depressed'.
