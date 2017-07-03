 New Video: Fortuno - Loveena | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

New Video: Fortuno - Loveena

Ogben, Pakwuum Celestine born on the 11th Feb. 1998 with the stage name "Fortuno" gotten from his baptismal name "Fortunatas", Fortuno is a music composer and Entertainer, he releases the visuals to his 2nd official single, a love tune " Loveena" Prod. By Young John and Dir. By AdamsGud. Shot somewhere in Lagos, Nigeria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DgeI9ObhY4

DOWNLOAD LINK: https://www.datafilehost.com/d/905a404f

Get "Loveena" on iTunes : https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/loveena-single/id1208517916
http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2016/07/fortuno-releases-new-single-loveena.html

http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/03/07/video-fortuno-loveena/

Https://facebook.com/softfortuno
Https://twitter.com/softfortuno
Http://instagram.com/softfortuno

