Thursday, 16 March 2017

New photos of the 'crazy' woman claiming to be Janet Jackson's daughter

Radar Online yesterday released new photos of Tiffany Whyte, the woman claiming to be Janet Jackson's daughter. Read their report after the cut...


Tiffany told radar that she first came to believe she was jackson’s heir roughly seven years ago, when she was approached by a woman claiming to be the famous singer. Having grown up in the state foster system, tiffany never knew her real parents, and the messages seemed like a miracle.
In recent weeks, whyte’s alleged grandmother, etterlene debarge, announced that she and tiffany have taken their own test, and it was a match. So what will happen if this one comes back positive, too?
“I don’t want to get famous off of this. Trust me, I don’t,” whyte told radar. “I just want my mother. I want my father.”
“I want to know the truth,” she begged. “I want to know her!”
