New music: Yahweh by Dr. Paul & Soul Solace...

With jaw dropping props, beautiful locations, amazing cast and a strong production crew, Yahweh is sure to top the 2017 charts of the best produced gospel videos.
Shot by WEB Media and Directed by Favour Johnson, YAHWEH is an inspirational worship song that transports you into the presence of God. Yahweh has won wide acclaim from gospel music reviewers and has cemented its place as one of the foremost worship songs of 2017.
DOWNLOAD AUDIO: https://my.notjustok.com/trac
k/download/id/195635
Callertunez:
MTN: Text 1020542 or 0020542 to 4100
Etisalat: Text 823397 to 251.
Twitter: @iam_drpaul
Instagram: @iam_drpaul_Facebook: drpauloluikpe
1 comment:
Okay... we have heard.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Get a Bigger Penis Using Penis Exercises That Works at www.PenisEnlargementGym.com
Post a Comment