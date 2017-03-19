 New music: Yahweh by Dr. Paul & Soul Solace... | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 19 March 2017

New music: Yahweh by Dr. Paul & Soul Solace...

After the successful release of the Yahweh Audio, Dr. Paul and his crew have come out with the video to this wonderful  worship song.



With jaw dropping props, beautiful locations, amazing cast and a strong production crew, Yahweh is sure to top the 2017 charts of the best produced gospel videos.

Shot by WEB Media and Directed by Favour Johnson, YAHWEH is an inspirational worship song that transports you into the presence of God.   Yahweh has won wide acclaim from gospel music reviewers and has cemented its place as one of the foremost worship songs of 2017.


Callertunez:
MTN: Text 1020542 or 0020542 to  4100
Etisalat: Text 823397 to 251.



Twitter: @iam_drpaul
Instagram: @iam_drpaul_
Facebook: drpauloluikpe
Posted by at 3/19/2017 11:01:00 am

1 comment:

Tayo said...

Okay... we have heard.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Get a Bigger Penis Using Penis Exercises That Works at www.PenisEnlargementGym.com

19 March 2017 at 11:32

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts