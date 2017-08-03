 New Music: T-Play - Siki | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

New Music: T-Play - Siki

2017 is indeed a year of great songs coming from international music label signee T-Play of TimBaze Music as he kicks off the year with his first official single in 2017 titled "Siki".

A unique afro beat sound with the blend of high life and makosa feel on the hit track.


SIKI is also a follow-up tune of his previously released hit track "Sere" produced by Dj Coublon which has been enjoying massive airplay and positive response from fans across the globe.

SIKI was produced by P Don Classic, guitar by Fiokee, mixed and mastered by the famous Foster Zino.

Download, Listen & Share "Siki" by T-Play
HulkShare: http://www.hulkshare.com/wqotdhlcjzeo
MyNotJustOk: https://my.notjustok.com/track/191205/t-play-siki
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-604423983/t-play-siki

Connect with T-Play:
 Instagram: @iamtplay
 Twitter: @iamtplay

Bookings & Enquiries:
booktplay@gmail.com
www.timbazemusic.com

