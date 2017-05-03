New music: Bamidele - L’aye (Prod. Milla Rankz)

Talented music act Bamidele Bakare popularly known as Bamidele who recently signed on to Lagos based Stanzee Records has released his first single titled ‘L’aye’.
The hit track Produced by Milla Rankz and Mastered by Da Beat is a high tempo fusion of Afro-pop and Afro-Highlife.
The burgeoning musical sensation who lists Fela Anikulapo Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, I.K Dairo, Osadebe, Daddy Showkey, 2face Idibia [2Baba] and Faze among his musical influences is well on his way to taking the music industry by storm in the nearest future.
