New music alert: Listen & download 'Lamba' by Prophett

At a young age, the multi-faceted Rapper/Singer discovered his love for music through listening to the likes of Michael Jackson, Usher, Bob Marley, Lucky Dube and Majek Fashek
and rappers such as Eminem, 50 cent, Kanye West and N.W.A and this led to him wanting to develop his singing abilities as well as cultivating his rap skills.
In 2015, he decided to take his passion for music more seriously
He makes his debut in 2016, with his single Solomon Grundy, a club banger which is sure to be a hit in the club and party scene.
His Genres of the music is Dancehall and Hip Hop
Prophett is out with another hit and he titles this one "Lamba"
Lamba is a slang to use anytime anywhere any day.
Follow Prophett on Instagram: iam_prophett
twitter: iam_prophett
