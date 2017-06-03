New comedy movie, ‘Basira In London’ Set to hit Nigerian cinemas in March 2017

‘Basira In London’ was first premiered in the United Kingdom in August, 2015 to a sold out crowd. Anticipation has hit the roof as to when it will be premiered in Nigeria and fans will have the opportunity of seeing the movie. Thankfully, that expectation will be met on March 24, 2017.
‘Basira in London’ is a hilarious comedy-drama that tells the story of an African woman (Eniola Badmus) who relocates to London with great expectations. The culture clash and her efforts in trying to fit in make this film ‘unmissable’.
The movie stars favourite Nollywood big girl, Eniola Badmus and is produced and directed by Philippa Chiedu Abraham, who also featured in the movie.
The movie has won over four awards since its premiere, notable among them are Best Producer, African Film Awards, UK, Best Movie, Beefta UK Awards, Best Actress, Beefta UK Awards and Best Producer, Beefta UK Awards.
About the Producer
Philippa Chiedu Abraham is a Wife and Mother, a Business Analyst and consultant, Motivational Speaker, Philanthropist, Actress, Writer, Producer and Director whose creative journey started in 2008. She has a BA (Hons) in Digital Film Making from Middlesex University, and is experienced in making Short Films, Documentaries, Music Videos and Feature films. Philippa has worked in a numerous films and is in pre-production for her next feature film.
