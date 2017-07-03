Napoli 1-3 Real Madrid (Agg: 2-6): Sergio Ramos ensures Madrid qualify as Ronaldo misses open net

Real Madrid survived a scare on Tuesday night as it had to take a Mertens own goal and a Sergio Ramos header to ensure Zinedine Zidane's men qualified to the quarter final stage of the UEFA champions league - beating Napoli 3-1 in Italy.
Napoli dominated the match and took the lead through Dries Mertens, who fired Napoli in front against Real Madrid with a low angled effort . Cristiano Ronaldo then shockingly smashed the post after dribbling goalkeeper Pepe Reina before Mertens then again struck the post in the first half as Napoli pressed and dominated while Zidane kept looking for answers as they held a slender lead at this point.
In the second half, Real captain Sergio Ramos scored on 52 minutes with a powerful header from a corner before rising again to head another corner in via a deflection off Mertens for an own goal. It was not a good night for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on a personal level as his shot was palmed away by Reina which led to Madrid's 3rd goal in stoppage time.
No comments:
Post a Comment