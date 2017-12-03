 Naked model walks outside covered in nothing but body paint and most people don't notice(Video/photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 12 March 2017

Naked model walks outside covered in nothing but body paint and most people don't notice(Video/photos)

 Crystal Eastman, 24, walked down a busy beachfront naked, her skin covered in body paint for a MailOnline experiment to see if passerby would notice, and surprisingly some people passed her without noticing anything was amiss.

 She was almost naked, save for a piece of thongs and nipple clovers and sprayed with black and green paint that resembled skintight workout clothes. A few people noticed though, but the majority did not. Speaking on the experience, Crystal said;
"What's so funny is that people wouldn't realise. This one girl working in a shop invited me to look around her store and I said 'sorry I don't have any money on me' and she said come in anyway. So I told her 'no I literally have nothing on me!' and she had no idea. I definitely recommend it, it's so liberating. You can't even really tell, you feel like you're clothed. But I noticed a lot of people wanted to look and I tried not to catch their eyes to not make it too noticeable. Then people would look a little closer and realise, whereas some people wouldn't even realise at all."


