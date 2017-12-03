"What's so funny is that people wouldn't realise. This one girl working in a shop invited me to look around her store and I said 'sorry I don't have any money on me' and she said come in anyway. So I told her 'no I literally have nothing on me!' and she had no idea. I definitely recommend it, it's so liberating. You can't even really tell, you feel like you're clothed. But I noticed a lot of people wanted to look and I tried not to catch their eyes to not make it too noticeable. Then people would look a little closer and realise, whereas some people wouldn't even realise at all."
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 12 March 2017
Naked model walks outside covered in nothing but body paint and most people don't notice(Video/photos)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/12/2017 04:23:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment