 "My Sexy , Sweet, Hubby has a birthday today" Beyonce's mother celebrates her husband as he clocks 70 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

"My Sexy , Sweet, Hubby has a birthday today" Beyonce's mother celebrates her husband as he clocks 70

Tina Knowles-Lawson has known her actor husband, Richard Lawson, for 35 whole years but only started dating him after she divorced her ex-husband, Beyonce's father,  in 2011. The couple got married in 2015 in an intimate ceremony attended by only very close family members and a handful of friends.

Today, Tina's husband turned 70 and the mother-of-two shared her excitement at having been a part of his life for so long, dating back to when she was best friends with his sister.


"My Sexy , Sweet, Hubby has a birthday today ! Still as handsome and energetic as you were 35 years ago when I first met you ! (Only friends then his sister was my best friend so don't get no ideas ) handsome and fine as wine❤️you make 70 look soo good baby Happy Birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" She wrote, while sharing side by side photos of him at a younger age and a more recent one to prove her point.
Lol. See how quick she was to put that disclaimer that they were only friends, so people don't assume she was cheating on Matthew.
Posted by at 3/08/2017 11:03:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts