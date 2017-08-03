"My Sexy , Sweet, Hubby has a birthday today" Beyonce's mother celebrates her husband as he clocks 70

Today, Tina's husband turned 70 and the mother-of-two shared her excitement at having been a part of his life for so long, dating back to when she was best friends with his sister.
"My Sexy , Sweet, Hubby has a birthday today ! Still as handsome and energetic as you were 35 years ago when I first met you ! (Only friends then his sister was my best friend so don't get no ideas ) handsome and fine as wine❤️you make 70 look soo good baby Happy Birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" She wrote, while sharing side by side photos of him at a younger age and a more recent one to prove her point.Lol. See how quick she was to put that disclaimer that they were only friends, so people don't assume she was cheating on Matthew.
No comments:
Post a Comment