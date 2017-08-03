My husband cannot satisfy me

I want to seek for a divorce from the customary court. Reason is, my husband can’t satisfy me in bed. We have gone to so many men of God for counselling and some other people to counsel us on how to enjoy sex at home but after all said and done this man can’t last for 5mins. I am been starved and I can’t get any one to make it up to me.
I met this man during one of my outings one thing leads to the other we started dating but, unfortunately we never had sex at all for a year and six months we dated before we finally become husband and wife, having sex before marriage is against their church rules . Due to the fact that I love this guy and he is what one needs in a man I decided to obey the church rules until after our wedding. It was on the night after the wedding that it dawned on me that I am in for a big problem because when he mounted on me I thought he was just playing before I knew it he started panting as if he ran a race of 1million miles.
Should I file for a divorce ..or manage ?
SO MANY MARRIED AND UNMARRIED WOMEN ARE CRYING SILENTLY WHILE SOME ARE TIRED COMPLAINING THAT THEY RESULTED INTO CHEATING ON THEIR HUSANDS
Did you know that not able to satisfy your wife sexually is a sin?
take a look at what Imam said in Abuja
Did You also know that not able to satisfy your woman will cause you embarrassment
See what a girl posted on Facebook
IF YOU ARE NOT SATISFYING YOUR WOMAN and she doesn’tcomplain, there are two things involve, is either she is getting it somewhere else or she does not love sex.
Only sick women hate sex
Have You Experienced Any Of The Following?
Have you ever felt embarrassed or ashamed of having sex because you can't perform like a real man?
Have any woman or lady dumped you because your small penis and you can't satisfy her in bed?
Do you lack sexual confidence when you are around women or shy away from sex because there's no way you could ever satisfy any woman with that your tiny penis and quick ejaculation problem?
Have any woman compared you with her ex lovers and laughed at you because of your "needle dick"? Do you feel ashamed and frustrated because of your small penis?
Is your wife or girlfriend currently avoiding having sex with you just because of your small penis or your past woeful performances?
Have your wife or spouse at one time ever mocked you or say something jokingly about your small penis or your premature ejaculation issue?
If you answered yes to even one of these questions, then STRONGMAN CREAM is the answer.
I decided to save other men out there from embarrassment I went through for years in my marriage.
YOU ARE VERY LUCKY TO HAVE SEEN THIS POST TODAY
Strongman Cream got you cover
• Very useful remedy for loss of libido.
• No more Premature Ejaculation.
• No more embarrassment on bed.
• No more damaged relations.
• No more guilt.
• No more emotional instability.
You must have had made research upon research both online and offline there you found a lot of dick enlargement creams and pills, you tried many cream and pills but you didn’t get result and some even gave you bad side effects. STRONGMAN CREAM will be your last bus stop
STRONGMAN CREAM really did wonders in the lives of many, after few weeks of usage your penis will graw to your dream penis size and you will have to stop using it because you are satisfy.
STRONGMAN CREAM will do three things in your dick.
1 your dick will grow longer, 2 thicker and 3 you will last longer on bed than before.
DuelyPasseed
HERE IS WHAT PEOPLE SAY ABOUT STRONGMAN CREAM
STRONGMAN CREAM IS MADE OF:
Ingredient: Aqua (water), cetearylisononaoate, cetylstearylalchoholcetyl Palmitate, Glycern, Dimethicone, Ceteareth-20, SimmondsiaChinesis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Allantointocopherylacetat, Panthenol, Ginkgo biloba leaf extract, Propylene glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propypraben.
WHO SHOULD USE STRONGMAN CREAM?
If your bothered by the size of your penis, the softness of your erection, the short time of your erection, the absence of sexual urge, the atrophy of penis If You are the type women call “5 Seconds man” Then you need this cream The day your wife mistakenly or purposely try one outside, you are finished!
STRONGMAN CREAM will save you from embarrassment.
WHAT CAN STRONGMAN CREAM DO FOR YOU?
1. Ads inches to the penis length, and over 1 inch to the diameter, in average.
2. Huger and stouter during erection.
3. Easier control over ejaculation
4.Stronger and more exercising sexual organs
5.Completedly cures the early ejaculation.
WARNING!
For external use only. Do not use injured or inflamed skin, Allergy Do not use If your partner is pregnant. Ask a doctor pharmacist before use if you are already taking prescribed medication. Do not get the product into eyes OR inhale. Do not exceed a maximum of 3 Times in 24 hours.
HOW TO USE FOR EFFECTIVE RESULT
Usage: Massage your penis with STRONGMAN Cream two times a day. Massage should last 2 to 3 minutes, until the cream is totally absorbed, insist on doing it on dick every day to see better result.
2. How many pieces should be bought?
If under 30years old, we suggest you buy 2pcs for one course of treatment, above 30years old, a course of 3pcs or more is recommended. Buying one is not recommended because too little cannot give good result, this is not a hormone, it is impossible for a few days or 1,2 weeks to effect.
NOTE:
NO SIDE EFFECT, You can make your own research on google to confirm that STRONGMAN CREAM does not have any side effect
Here is How to get STRONGMAN Cream I Used...
This STRONGMAN cream comes in 1 tube treatment, 2 tubes treatment, 3 tubes treatments and 6tubes treatment so you can purchase any of the Treatment.
1month for trial, 2tubes under 30 of age and 3tubes or more for above 30 years old treatment and 6tubes treatment for Stubborn Situation treatment (Small and weak erection)
NOTE: 1 tube is not recommended if you need result.
The 1 Month Treatment ...
The 2 tubes Treatment Pack
N17,000 Instead of N20,000
As you can see above, if we are to calculate the cost of the 2 Months Treatments (2 tubes), the value is N20,000. That's not a big money for those who know what it means to have small and undeforming dick. I can recall I spent N45,500 on a product that didn't give me desired result. This definitely gives result!
You will only have to pay N17,000
The 3 tubes Treatment Pack ...
3 tubes Treatment (3 Tubes) = N25,000
(instead of the normal N30,000)
The 6 tubes Treatment Pack ...
6 tubes Treatment (6 Tubes) = N50,000 (instead of the normal N60,000
MORE TUBES YOU BUY THE BETTER RESULT YOU WILL GET
BRING HER SMILE BACK
Take action today, while stock last and be glad you did in few weeks from now
How to Order:
Cash on delivery to every location (CoD):
(We send you the product, you get it and pay the delivery person)
If you reside in any of the major cities across the country, and you're really serious about ordering, making yourself available and claiming your order, you can place your order now, we bring it in 24 - 48 Hours and you pay the delivery person.
To use this option, quickly send us the following details via text message to 07031024493
* Item Name: (STRONGMAN, How Many tubes Treatment you're ordering e.g STRONGMAN 3 tubes Treatment)
* Your Full Name
* Your Phone Number ( Provide 2 numbers if available)
* Full Address ( Home Or Office, we deliver to anywhere you want )
* When You Need The Item To be Deliver To you ( DATE) It shouldn’t exit 5 days.
Send This Informationsto 07031024493
NOTE: Your address Must Include Local Government and State. Detailed enough to make it traceable by our courier company that will come around to deliver to you.
Once we receive your Text Message, Our Agent Will Put A Call Across to you!
Once confirmed, we shall hand the product over to our delivery person. The Delivery Person shall package the product and shall be delivered to your doorsteps Within 24 - 48 Hours of ordering by our delivery agent.
PS: We understand the importance of PRIVACY. We shall package this product very well and no-one else but you will understand what this package is all about
Make sure you pick calls and your phone must be On.
Without the confirmation Call, We are not going to process your order.
Make Sure your phone is on always Please.
How To Pay the Delivery Person once he delivers the item to you:
You Can Pay him with Cash ( That is , you can give the money to him)
You can do an online or mobile transfer to the bank account he will give to you.
3 comments:
You wont believe what this man was caught doing in the bush with this young girl
Who has heard about zenithinvest.org is a secured site, just launched and trending, its a site that has come to stay, A 100% 2:1 matrix. Don't miss out on a great opportunity. Hurry guys it is paying, I just got paid.
Iffa hear
...merited happiness
Post a Comment