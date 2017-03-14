"My brother enjoy your money. Are pastors not spending more on hoes" Freeze defends Hushpuppi

Cool FM OAP, Freeze has come to Hushpuppi's defense saying there is nothing wrong with him spending N11 million naira at the club. He said it was better for him spend the money on himself rather give to pastors who would use it to purchase private jets. He also said that pastors are spending more than the 11 million naira on hoes. He wrote;
Why is everyone on @hushpuppi 's case for for the last 3days for allegedly spending 11million on drinks??? ARE PASTORS NOT SPENDING MORE ON HOES???
At least he drink the drink for him belle, if he had given the money to a church, they would have contributed it to buy private jets he won't use, build schools his kids won't attend or create slush funds for hoes he won't ____🙊 My brother enjoy your money, na you get am, me I no dey form righteous! ~FRZ
16 comments:
Na freezer go first laugh when Mr hush money finish
Ds freeze is just a bastard!!
True Talk Bro...
Lol Daddy Freeze.
Ofcourse he's not living lavishly on the gullibility and expense of other peoples tithe and offering.
If he made it genuinely, he deserves to live the way he wants.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
I can't stop laffing, this Freeze na real comedian. Its obvious one of the knots in his brain is loose and needs to be tightened properly.
Agbaya somebody.
Everything this guy says is crap,he's just a 50 yr old retard eg Linda y not spend d money ur giving self made ladies on drinks?? This man I hope something as heavy as d old rick ross falls on u soonest! Hoeloshi
This freeze is so dump, shading apostle suleman. Concluding on an issue by mere allegation, we all know the people behind this evil story.
At least we know what pastors and politicians are doing to make their own money, what is his source?
I understand its ur opinion but it's senseless to direct your godforsaken opinion to men of God, if men of God chooses to spend money on whatever u claim they spend money on it shouldn't be you or anyone who will condemn them, why not leave men of God out of this.....highly disappointed someone like u could be saying this
FREEZE IS A SAVAGE...
Freeze is such a stingy bitch. At least pastors are taking care of babes, and reaping the dividend of gbenshing as well. Which wan be hin own?
Freeze be careful oh
Freeze is a confirmed stupid boy!
Still wondering why this freezers family hate men of God!just imagine this one talking this bullshit with his fat face.
Correct yourself man..I wont correct you with that stupid sentence.
