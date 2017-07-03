My 92-year-old husband is still trying to make love to me - Mother of 17 says

A Brazillian woman, who during her youthful days, had 17 children for her husband has shared a hilarious story of how the 92-year-old man still want her in bed. Speaking to Humans of New York, known for sharing poignant images with the stories of everyday people on Facebook, the Brazilian mother said:
'My husband is ninety-two and he keeps trying to make love to me. I have to swat him away. I had seventeen kids already. That’s all in the past. Whenever he gets out of the shower, he starts singing this song about a woman with long hair that he wants to kiss. He says the song is about me. I tell him: ‘Nope! Not me.'
