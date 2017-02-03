 Music talent search NextRave launches on Linda Ikeji Music | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 2 March 2017

Music talent search NextRave launches on Linda Ikeji Music

Good news for all upcoming acts on the continent! Linda Ikeji Music has launched ‘NextRave’ a platform for upcoming artistes to showcase their talent and be easily discovered.

To participate,
i. Visit the Jive Page on Linda Ikeji Music, to create a profile and upload your song/video for FREE.
ii. Follow Linda Ikeji Music on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
iii. Share your links with your fans, family and friends and use the hashtag #LIMNextRave on social media.
The most popular entries each week will be entered for the final competition to win a free recording session in our state of the art music studios, a promotional interview and feature on LIB/LIM and a N100,000 cash prize.
Upload your songs on Jive now and don’t forget to use the hash tag #LIMNextRave. 


Posted by at 3/02/2017 08:36:00 am

4 comments:

ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
I am coming o....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

1 March 2017 at 12:10
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

1 March 2017 at 12:13
Richard Awana said...

Cool Move

1 March 2017 at 12:35
Richard Awana said...

Cool move

1 March 2017 at 12:36

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts