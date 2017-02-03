Music talent search NextRave launches on Linda Ikeji Music

To participate,
i. Visit the Jive Page on Linda Ikeji Music, to create a profile and upload your song/video for FREE.
iii. Share your links with your fans, family and friends and use the hashtag #LIMNextRave on social media.
The most popular entries each week will be entered for the final competition to win a free recording session in our state of the art music studios, a promotional interview and feature on LIB/LIM and a N100,000 cash prize.
Upload your songs on Jive now and don’t forget to use the hash tag #LIMNextRave.
4 comments:
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
I am coming o....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Nice
...merited happiness
Cool Move
Cool move
