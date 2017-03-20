 Mum dies after car ploughs into her while she's taking a walk with her husband and three kids | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

Mum dies after car ploughs into her while she's taking a walk with her husband and three kids

A woman, her husband, an infant in a pram and two other children were out walking yesterday in the East Sussex village of Battle when they were struck by a drunk female driver in a black Volkswagen Beetle.

The car crashed into a cafe window, trapping the customers inside and pinning the mother-of-three to the wall.

Her husband and kids were also injured in the accident and police and paramedics were called at around 1.55pm on Sunday. Several fire crews fought to free the woman while attending to her husband.


The mother had "potentially life-threatening" injuries while the father sustained a serious head injury. They were both taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton. The children suffered shock and minor injuries and so did the female driver. They have been taken for treatment at the Conquest Hospital, in St Leonards-on-Sea, where blood samples were taken from the driver for analysis.

Sadly, despite efforts to save her, the 37-year-old mother died of her injuries today. The police are investigating the driver to decide if she had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Sergeant Peter Verney, of the Sussex Police roads policing unit, said:
 "Our thoughts are very much with the family at what is a very difficult time, and we would ask people to respect their privacy while they try to come to terms with what has happened."
Posted by at 3/20/2017 08:32:00 pm

1 comment:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

It is well


... Merited happiness

20 March 2017 at 21:18

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts