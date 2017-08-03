"Mrs Mary Akpobome remains a valued Executive Director of the Bank" Heritage bank denies suspending Alibaba's wife

Management of Heritage Bank has denied suspending one of their
executive directors, Mrs Mary Akpobome who is also the wife of ace
comedian, Alibaba. Sahara Reporters first carried the news saying she was sent on a compulsory
suspension so she can recover loans she signed off on.
In a new
Instagram post earlier today, Mary's husband, comedian Alibaba said he would react to the story after the
bank takes a stand. Sharing the bank's disclaimer, Ali Baba said "Good evening, I did say I would respond to the stories making the rounds after the position of the bank is made known."
In the disclaimer, the bank stated that Mrs Mary Akpobome remains a valued Executive Director of the Bank. Also stating that the bank is not controlled by an individual as was reported by Sahara reporters. Read their disclaimer below...
08 MAR 17
A STRONG DISCLAIMER!
Our
attention has yet again been drawn to an online news story on
SaharaReporters.com titled, “Heritage Bank sends Ali Baba’s Wife on Loan
–Recovery Suspension”. The Management, categorically refutes these
claims and hereby state clearly that Mrs Mary Akpobome remains a valued
Executive Director of the Bank.
We strongly disclaim all allegations
made on the news blog that Mrs Akpobome or any other member of our Board
and Management have in any way engaged in any fraud whatsoever.
Financial
institutions have credit policies governing its processes and
management. These policies are designed and enforced to ensure
efficiency and effectiveness in the entire credit chain.
Heritage
Bank has never been controlled by any one individual or “powerful”
individual(s) as deceitfully stated by Sahara Reporters. Heritage bank
is a legal entity, and like any other public liability company, is
managed by an efficient Management and Board accountable to all its
stakeholders.
We find the insistent and vehement attacks particularly by Sahara Reporters appalling, malicious, unprofessional and unethical.
Consistent
with our core values, we are resolutely committed to strict adherence
to regulations and to our service contract with all our stakeholders.
Signed.
Management © 2017 Heritage Bank Limited. All Rights Reserved
No comments:
Post a Comment