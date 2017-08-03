 "Mrs Mary Akpobome remains a valued Executive Director of the Bank" Heritage bank denies suspending Alibaba's wife | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

"Mrs Mary Akpobome remains a valued Executive Director of the Bank" Heritage bank denies suspending Alibaba's wife

Management of Heritage Bank has denied suspending one of their executive directors, Mrs Mary Akpobome who is also the wife of ace comedian, Alibaba. Sahara Reporters first carried the news saying she was sent on a compulsory suspension so she can recover loans she signed off on. 
 
In a new Instagram post earlier today, Mary's husband, comedian Alibaba said he would react to the story after the bank takes a stand. Sharing the bank's disclaimer, Ali Baba said "Good evening, I did say I would respond to the stories making the rounds after the position of the bank is made known." 

In the disclaimer, the bank stated that Mrs Mary Akpobome remains a valued Executive Director of the Bank. Also stating that the bank is not controlled by an individual as was reported by Sahara reporters. Read their disclaimer below...
  


08 MAR 17

A STRONG DISCLAIMER!

Our attention has yet again been drawn to an online news story on SaharaReporters.com titled, “Heritage Bank sends Ali Baba’s Wife on Loan –Recovery Suspension”. The Management, categorically refutes these claims and hereby state clearly that Mrs Mary Akpobome remains a valued Executive Director of the Bank.
We strongly disclaim all allegations made on the news blog that Mrs Akpobome or any other member of our Board and Management have in any way engaged in any fraud whatsoever.

Financial institutions have credit policies governing its processes and management. These policies are designed and enforced to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the entire credit chain.

Heritage Bank has never been controlled by any one individual or “powerful” individual(s) as deceitfully stated by Sahara Reporters. Heritage bank is a legal entity, and like any other public liability company, is managed by an efficient Management and Board accountable to all its stakeholders.

We find the insistent and vehement attacks particularly by Sahara Reporters appalling, malicious, unprofessional and unethical.

Consistent with our core values, we are resolutely committed to strict adherence to regulations and to our service contract with all our stakeholders.
Signed.

Management © 2017 Heritage Bank Limited. All Rights Reserved

Posted by at 3/08/2017 05:04:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts