Mother mocked her daughter, thinking she was crying wolf while the girl committed suicide on Facebook Live

"#ADHD games played u sad little DCF custody jit that’s why u where u at for this dumb s–t n more u keep crying wolf u dead u will get buried life goes on after a jit that doesn’t listen to there parents trying to be grown seeking boys and girls attention instead of her books."
At the time of the suicide, Nakia was living in a foster home after being taken away from her mother in 2009 on the grounds of physical abuse. She was passed around from one foster home to another and at a point, she had gone through 14 different foster homes in only 16 months. In 2010, she was returned to her mother but was removed again in 2014 and returned again. But one year later, Caze gave up custody of Nakia saying she no longer wanted her.
Probably due to her troubled childhood, Nakia had gone to jail twice, got expelled from two or three schools, smoked marijuana and drank alcohol. She eventually got tired of it all in late January this year and filmed the entire process while she hanged herself.
Nakia was found hanging from the door frame in the bathroom by Miami-Dade police soon after. Her mother, Caze, is being accused by the child services department of doing nothing to stop her daughter from committing suicide. In their report, The Florida Department of Children and Families claimed that Caze watched the two-hour long Facebook Live video as Nakia killed herself and left a comment that did not help.
Caze has denied making those comments on Facebook as her daughter died and blamed the system for her daughter's death, saying the girl shouldn't have had internet access in the first place.
She said:
"I was showing you tough love when u misbehaved. You wasn’t supposed to even have access to Internet as part of your case. The system has failed us."More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment