Mother, her three children murdered in an uncompleted church building in Lagos

Lagos state Commissioner of Police disclosed this at a press conference held at the state police command headquarters today. According to Owoseni, the police was called to the murder scene at about 4:30am.
“The incident happened at about 3 am this morning at Agbowa in Ikorodu. The three murdered children were aged four, five and nine. The mother of the children was also wounded and later died in the hospital’’ he said.The Commissioner said the police was still investigating the motive behind the killings, promising that the culprits will be apprehended and prosecuted.
