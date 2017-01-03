 Mother, her three children murdered in an uncompleted church building in Lagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

Mother, her three children murdered in an uncompleted church building in Lagos

A mother and her three children were killed in an uncompleted church building at Agbowa, near Ikorodu in Lagos state today March 1st.

Lagos state Commissioner of Police disclosed this at a press conference held at the state police command headquarters today. According to Owoseni, the police was called to the murder scene at about 4:30am.


“The incident happened at about 3 am this morning at Agbowa in Ikorodu. The three murdered children were aged four, five and nine. The mother of the children was also wounded and later died in the hospital’’ he said.
The Commissioner said the police was still investigating the motive behind the killings, promising that the culprits will be apprehended and prosecuted.
