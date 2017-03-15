Mother caught on video abandoning her 2-year-old daughter in a grocery store

After she was done, she paid for the groceries, left her child and walked out of the store. The video which was recorded on Sunday was released by police in Southern California and in a statement, they asked the public to help find the woman who is said to be between 20 to 30-years-old with dark hair. In the video, she was wearing a dark tank top and denim shorts. detectives are asking for help in identifying her.
"It appears the toddler was intentionally left in the store by the mother. The small child was able to identify the woman as her “mommy” when she was shown a photo from the surveillance footage," the statement said.
The girl now been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.
4 comments:
For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.
why ...........where you abdoned
Crazy woman. Crazy world.
So,the shopping store is your motherless babies home now?
She should be arrested and subjected to psychiatric evaluation.
She is not normal.
Thank God she didn't kill her. Most of them here in America kill their children when they get tired of taking care of them.
Post a Comment