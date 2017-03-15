 Mother caught on video abandoning her 2-year-old daughter in a grocery store | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Mother caught on video abandoning her 2-year-old daughter in a grocery store

A woman was caught on camera entering a grocery store, Food 4 Less, in Riverside with her 2-year-old daughter. While there, the girl wandered off but the mother did not bother to seek out her child and she simply continued shopping. While shopping, someone brought the child over to her but she replied, “Oh, just leave her” and continued shopping...


After she was done, she paid for the groceries, left her child and walked out of the store. The video which was recorded on Sunday was released by police in Southern California and in a statement, they asked the public to help find the woman who is said to be between 20 to 30-years-old with dark hair. In the video, she was wearing a dark tank top and denim shorts. detectives are asking for help in identifying her.
"It appears the toddler was intentionally left in the store by the mother. The small child was able to identify the woman as her “mommy” when she was shown a photo from the surveillance footage," the statement said.
 The girl now been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Posted by at 3/15/2017 06:17:00 pm

4 comments:

Akeem Opayemi said...

For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.

15 March 2017 at 18:23
bcmaureen said...

why ...........where you abdoned

15 March 2017 at 19:04
Tim said...

Crazy woman. Crazy world.

So,the shopping store is your motherless babies home now?

She should be arrested and subjected to psychiatric evaluation.

She is not normal.

15 March 2017 at 19:04
Anonymous said...

Thank God she didn't kill her. Most of them here in America kill their children when they get tired of taking care of them.

15 March 2017 at 19:05

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts