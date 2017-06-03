Morgan Global Access Consultants Limited presents study abroad 2017!

Exhibiting Admission Opportunities in various Career Clusters
Exhibition Date: Sunday 12th March 2017
Time: 12PM
Venue: Morgan Global Access Consultants Limited
Plot 15B Omorinre Johnson Street,
Off OtunbaAdedoyinOgungbe Crescent,
Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
Features:
• Counselling on specific career and course requirement
• Guidance on factors to consider when choosing a College or University abroad
• Learn how to build your chosen career in Universities and Colleges around the world!
• Presentations on Undergraduate education overseas
• Presentations Post graduate education overseas
Attractions:
• Meet Canadian Education Consultant, Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant - Membership ID #R406967 and Member of the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council, Mrs. Abiola O. Anyakwo
• Counselling on Visa applications
• What you must know about Immigration to Canada via the Express Entry Program and the Investor Immigrants Program.
Admission is FREE!
BONUS: Attend and stand a chance to win a valuable prize!
To attend, simply visit www.morganconsultancyservices.com/edufair and register!
For inquiries, contact
08181744150, 08080992904
team@morganglobalng.com
Morgan Global…your trusted advisors.
