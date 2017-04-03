 More red carpet photos from AMVCAs | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 4 March 2017

More red carpet photos from AMVCAs

Chioma Akpotha looks amazing in her dress...and so does Mercy Johnson Okojie. See more photos after the cut...




Posted by at 3/04/2017 09:35:00 pm

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

' Are you currently #unemployed or looking for a #BetterJob? Get in touch with www.mapleservices.com.ng & follow them @mapleservicesng on Facebook & Twitter

4 March 2017 at 21:54
igboboy said...

Dah guy wey wear suit sha him be 1985 man

4 March 2017 at 22:12

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts