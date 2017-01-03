More items recovered from former Customs boss, Abdullahi Dikko Inde

This new recovery comes barely a week after 17 exotic cars were recovered from a warehouse the former Customs boss owned in Kaduna state.
According to the Zonal Head, EFCC in Kaduna, Bappa Ibrahim, items recovered after a raid in another garage owned by Inde on Monday and Tuesday include a 2013 model 32-seater Nissan bus, 42 cargo tricycles, one tipper truck, 16 motorcycles, over 500 rug carpets and two fire-proof safes.
Ibrahim said the new garage located along Nnamdi Azikwe Expressway, around NASFAT village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was raided following a tip off. According to him, the safe found in the warehouse was broken and items found in them include documents, an iron stamp, 50 and 20 naira notes, amounting to N1,560 and polythene bags.
“The fresh operation, which started on Monday, 27th February, 2017 till today is a continuation of last week operation, which led to recovery of 17 exotic vehicles.”he said
8 comments:
kudos to this Change administration for not giving room for corruption.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Why won't dey just jail this man thief thief thief
Kudos to the CHANGE I voted for.
We must kick corruption out of Nigeria.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Is he the only guilty one among Customs Officers?
Why not investigate ATIKU ABUBARKAR too and find out how he managed to become so wealthy.
There should be no SACRED COWS here please.
ALL WHAT HAUSA'S KNOW VERY WELL IS HOW TO LOOT
From only one person kwo?
...merited happiness
Na wa for people in this country.
Long live LIB
wonders shall never end
Post a Comment