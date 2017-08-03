Mob in Brazil drags transsexual woman from her home and beat her to death in the streets

Dandara dos Santos, a 42yr old transsexual woman in Brazil was dragged from her home by a group of thugs who kicked, punched, and hit with shoes and a plank of wood in front of residents in Fortaleza, Ceara state, Brazil. Police released footage of the sickening attack in a bid to find the perpetrators.
She is seen on the ground covered in blood and struggling to stand, begging for her life while crowds stand around and cheer, her attackers who are deaf to her pleas lift her into a wheelbarrow and take her behind the building where they kill her.
The person who filmed the clip is heard saying in Portuguese 'they will kill the f*****' and laughing. Police Inspector Damasceno who is investigating the death said: 'Six people have been identified and the video has helped with that. The footage was first circulated among LGBT groups, which helped that process.
'The police began circulating the clip and we arrived at the house of two of the people identified but they fled. The investigation is already well advanced and we are going after the killers.'
The trend of attacking trans people is not new to Brazil but the incident which took place on February 15 just after Valentine's day is the most horrific yet.
Dandara was the fifth to be murdered last month. It has become a trend in Brazil to target transsexuals and transvestites and to curb that, the government of Ceara released a statement warning that attackers will be punished.
They said:'The Government of Ceara hereby expresses its deepest condemnation of acts of violence and intolerance as what was practiced against Dandara dos Santos, killed by brutal beating.
'It should be informed that the entire structure of the State Public Security is mobilized for the investigation of the crime and will punish those responsible.
'This government believes in and supports, through a human rights framework linked to the Office of the Governor and current public policies that pluralism, diversity and tolerance are fundamental values for democracy.
'These are inalienable pillars of an inclusive and just society. The Special Coordinator of Public Policies for the State of Ceará LGBT has among its tasks the execution of service policies and affirmation of gender minorities, as well as the effective contribution to the debate on all issues relating to the LGBT population.
'In line with the precepts of individual freedoms and human rights, we reaffirm our option for human life.'
8 comments:
