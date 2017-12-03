Missing person found!

Missing person, Maranatha Innocent, who went missing on March 8th has returned home. Read here
.According to her cousin, Maranatha Igbe, she returned home yesterday evening really battered and unable to speak. She managed to say she was kidnapped from the bank but no further detail has been furnished yet. Maranatha says they will get more details from her when she is able to speak.
She added "But we are really grateful for all the support, love and prayers we got from you and the general public.
God bless you ma'am". Thank God!
