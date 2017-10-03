Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate claims of some Nigerians being denied entry into the US despite valid visas

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama who had earlier denied reports of Nigerians being denied entry into the US despite having valid visas, yesterday tweeted that the Federal government will begin investigations into claims of entry denial made by some Nigerians with valid US Visas. Onyeama stated this in a tweet he shared but has since deleted. The tweet reads.
See a screenshot of the tweet below."Nigeria is not on US travel ban; so, we are investigating airport maltreatment and entry denial reports from some Nigerians with valid visas".
No comments:
Post a Comment