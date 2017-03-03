Military veterans come for Donald Trump on Twitter after he wears military flight jacket & admiral's cap

U.S President Donald Trump, on Thursday night angered military veterans after he wore a military flight jacket and an admiral's cap during a a tour of the new Gerald R. Ford carrier in Newport News, Virginia on Wednesday night.
Trump, who promised to boost defence spending during the tour, was blasted on Twitter by some U.S Military veterans that felt his decision to sport the jacket and cap was hypocritical, given that he had previously received five deferments from the Vietnam war draft.
The jacket and hat, was personalized with the words "POTUS 45" on the back, and was given to Trump as a gift by the service men.
"They said, 'Here Mr. President, take this home.' I said, 'Let me wear it,'"
"And then they gave me the beautiful hat, and I said, 'You know? Maybe I'll do that.' "Mr Trump said to the crew, to which they laughed.
"We have a great 'Make America Great Again' hat, but I said, 'This is a special day, we're wearing this.'"
Some military veterans did not see the funny side of it at all and vented their anger on Twitter..
See tweets below...
Trump isn't the first U.S President to be criticized for wearing military uniform, Obama and Bush have taken some flak in the past. Trump was taking a tour of the Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship that will be commissioned this year as he aims to increase America's military capacity.
Wearing a ship's cap and jacket, Trump delivers remarks aboard USS Gerald Ford: "American workers are the greatest anywhere in the world" pic.twitter.com/zde4W6UN5c— Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) March 2, 2017
