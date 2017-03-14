Michelle Williams talks about the time her ex cheated on her on social media
Michelle Williams opened up for the first time about the time she caught her ex cheating and she saw evidence of it on social media. Talking on The Real, Michelle said she found out that her own man (whose name she kept a
secret) flew a random chick out to see him at his shows.
"I found out someone I was dating flew a young lady out while he was out on tour because she was dumb enough to put it on her Twitter. And that was the end of the relationship. I haven't seen him since I took him to the bus station"
