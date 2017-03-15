 Mercy Johnson acknowledges her appointment as SSA to the Governor of Kogi State on Entertainment with a photo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Mercy Johnson acknowledges her appointment as SSA to the Governor of Kogi State on Entertainment with a photo

Actress Mercy Johnson shared a photo acknowledging her recent appointment as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Kogi State on Entertainment, Art and Culture.

The mother-of-three posed for a photo with her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and his wife, Rashida Yahaya Bello.
She also put out a short statement on Instagram in which she thanked the governor and his wife for the opportunity to serve her state and promised to give her best. The Kogi state born actress also thanked her husband for giving her his consent.
Posted by at 3/15/2017 11:41:00 am

7 comments:

Chommy Gold said...

Waoo,beautiful woman,congratz to her

15 March 2017 at 11:49
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

15 March 2017 at 12:00
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

congrats to her once again.

15 March 2017 at 12:31
Anonymous said...

Mercy Johnson nearly Torsh my rod, I no know what to do cause I no fit talk, I come dey feel like person Wey dey chop kolanut..u b sweet or bitter wether yes or not! Hehehe

15 March 2017 at 12:33
OSINANL said...

CONGRATS TO HER

15 March 2017 at 12:35
abena golden said...

Congrats dear.

15 March 2017 at 12:35
Swiss said...

Stupid governor, pay workers their salary a year and 3 months now no salary, all the tertiary institutions in Kogi state are on strike... No light, no water and no payment of salary. Kogi is dead

15 March 2017 at 13:05

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts