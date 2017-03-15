Mercy Johnson acknowledges her appointment as SSA to the Governor of Kogi State on Entertainment with a photo

The mother-of-three posed for a photo with her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and his wife, Rashida Yahaya Bello.
She also put out a short statement on Instagram in which she thanked the governor and his wife for the opportunity to serve her state and promised to give her best. The Kogi state born actress also thanked her husband for giving her his consent.
7 comments:
Waoo,beautiful woman,congratz to her
Nice
... Merited happiness
congrats to her once again.
Mercy Johnson nearly Torsh my rod, I no know what to do cause I no fit talk, I come dey feel like person Wey dey chop kolanut..u b sweet or bitter wether yes or not! Hehehe
CONGRATS TO HER
Congrats dear.
Stupid governor, pay workers their salary a year and 3 months now no salary, all the tertiary institutions in Kogi state are on strike... No light, no water and no payment of salary. Kogi is dead
