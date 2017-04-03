Mercedes is recalling over 300,000 cars in the US due to fire hazard

Over 300,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles across the United States will soon be recalled because of a potential fire hazard. The company said the problem has been linked to 35 car fires in the country. Mercedes said its parent company, Daimler AG (DMLRY), determined that there's an issue with an engine part that can cause an electrical fire.
"This situation typically occurs in the rare situation where a vehicle is stranded in a significant amount of standing water and the engine stalls and cannot be restarted on the first try," a Mercedes spokesperson said.Of the million vehicles to be recalled, 307,629 are in the United States. The company did not immediately have a breakdown of where vehicles will be recalled outside of the United States.
